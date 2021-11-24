Scout Investments Inc. Has $67.96 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,489 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.98% of Chart Industries worth $67,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of GTLS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.57. 847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

