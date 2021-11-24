Scout Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.65% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $68,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

