Scout Investments Inc. Invests $37.99 Million in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,991,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of EastGroup Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $207.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,051. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $208.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.80.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

