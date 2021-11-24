Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,464 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Generac worth $66,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.77. 4,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

