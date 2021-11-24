Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,170 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $35,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

