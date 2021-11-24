Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of DocuSign worth $41,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.03. 40,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.07 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

