Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Arch Capital Group worth $51,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 343,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,298,000 after buying an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 408,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,892,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

ACGL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 11,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,258. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

