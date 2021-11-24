Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Gartner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gartner by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 112,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.34. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,123. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,363 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,051. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

