Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 138,169 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,169 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $40,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,589. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

