Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 2,294 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $57,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $738.71. 4,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.