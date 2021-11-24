Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,513 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Henry Schein worth $38,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,658. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

