Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,146 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of United Rentals worth $56,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.94 and its 200-day moving average is $340.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

