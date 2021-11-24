Scout Investments Inc. Sells 14,961 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Mosaic worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mosaic by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,965,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after purchasing an additional 457,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 56,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.