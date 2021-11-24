Scout Investments Inc. Sells 153,165 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,165 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of WEC Energy Group worth $65,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.51. 14,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,156. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

