Scout Investments Inc. Sells 156,947 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,947 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.54% of DXC Technology worth $45,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,068,000 after buying an additional 224,911 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

