Scout Investments Inc. Sells 332,045 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,045 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.86% of Darling Ingredients worth $100,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,430. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.