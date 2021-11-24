Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,387 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.