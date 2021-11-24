Scout Investments Inc. Sells 62,981 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,981 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $70,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.45. 14,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.25. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $247.12 and a 12 month high of $427.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

