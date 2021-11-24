Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,628 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $423.68. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.42. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

