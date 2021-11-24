Scout Investments Inc. Sells 924,952 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 924,952 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $70,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,709. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

