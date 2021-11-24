Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,482 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Lincoln National worth $44,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. 16,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,857. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

