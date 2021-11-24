Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $58,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,063.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,084.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,121.96. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $942.08 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

