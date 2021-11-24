Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Everest Re Group worth $35,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

RE traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.31. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

