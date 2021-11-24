Scry.info Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $67,171.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

