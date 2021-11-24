SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Acquires $162,500.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. 325,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,953. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

