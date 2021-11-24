SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $17,351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 431,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 246,054 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $7,610,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 634,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

