SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

