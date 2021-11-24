SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 152,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,156,848 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $9.27.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.18.
In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
