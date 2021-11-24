SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 152,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,156,848 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

