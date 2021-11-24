Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SMTC opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
