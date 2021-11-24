Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMTC opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

