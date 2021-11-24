Semux Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $21,669.10 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00067334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008503 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007104 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

