Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Buys $19,940.00 in Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) CFO Brian E. Donley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $19,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.