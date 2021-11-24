Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.69

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1733184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several brokerages have commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

