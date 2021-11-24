ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $636.91 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $662.48 and a 200-day moving average of $592.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

