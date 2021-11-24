Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STRNY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

