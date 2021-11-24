SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Down 4.1%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

About SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

