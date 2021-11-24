Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON SHB opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 625.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.17. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.91.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.