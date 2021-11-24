Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.17% from the company’s previous close.
LON:SHG opened at GBX 11.24 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £117.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.99.
About Shanta Gold
