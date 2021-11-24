Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.17% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SHG opened at GBX 11.24 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £117.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.99.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

