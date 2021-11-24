Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Shattuck Labs worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

