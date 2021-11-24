SHIBA INU Price Down 20.2% This Week (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion and approximately $2.54 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.14 or 0.07538830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,483.65 or 1.00024930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023494 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

