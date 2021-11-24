Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.37

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.56.

About Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

