Shivom Market Capitalization Achieves $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Shivom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011900 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.