Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.54.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

