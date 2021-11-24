Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 4.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $36.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,609.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,470.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,434.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $963.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.