Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,363 ($70.07).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,480 ($71.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a market cap of £8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,219.11.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.