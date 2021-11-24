Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,827.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,984.42.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.