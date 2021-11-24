Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,827.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,984.42.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

