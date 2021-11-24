Showcase (SHO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $91,555.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $369,243.65 and $91,555.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

