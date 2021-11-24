Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.13. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 179,717 shares traded.
SWIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.