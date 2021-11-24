SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $202.37 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

