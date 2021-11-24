SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

