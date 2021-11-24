SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 107,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

